FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Supreme Court says the refusal of a person accused of drunken driving to submit to a warrantless blood test cannot be used as evidence to help prove guilt or to seek stiffer punishment.
The court says prosecutors also can’t introduce such refusals at trial to explain away the lack of evidence regarding a suspect’s blood-alcohol level.
The ruling was issued Thursday and drew a partial dissent from two justices. The long-running case stems from a DUI arrest by Owensboro police.
The trial judge properly decided that McCarthy’s refusal to take the warrantless blood test could not be used as evidence of guilt, nor could it be used to enhance his sentence, the state’s high court said. But the trial judge made a mistake by allowing prosecutors to introduce that refusal as evidence to explain to the jury the lack of “scientific evidence” as to McCarthy’s blood-alcohol content, the court said.
That trial-level decision “eviscerated” McCarthy’s Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable searches and seizures, Deputy Chief Justice Lisabeth T. Hughes wrote.
