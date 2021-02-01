FRANKFORT, KY — Anyone who owes court fines and fees in Kentucky will have more online payment options starting Feb. 1, 2021.
Public information Officer for the Administration of the Courts (AOC) Leigh Ann Hiatt says the AOC is expanding its ePay program to let individuals make full or partial payments on eligible cases in which they owe court costs, fines, fees or restitution.
Hiatt says currently, ePay only allows payments in prepayable cases and the payment must be made in full.
“These new online options offer many benefits to the public and the court system,” Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton Jr. said. “The primary advantage is that anyone who owes court costs can now pay online. We’re also easing the financial strain for those who have a prepayable case by allowing them to pay over time, if needed.”
A prepayable case is one that does not require a court appearance and anyone with a prepayable case who opts to make payments will receive text or email reminders as part of the ePay expansion.
Chief Justice Minton says paying court costs online saves time and reduces in-person visits to judicial centers, which is an important safety measure during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hiatt says the AOC has successfully completed pilots in Bullitt, Franklin, Jefferson, and Oldham counties and all other counties will go live Feb. 1.
Anyone who needs help making an online payment through ePay can email the AOC’s Support Services at eCourtSupport@kycourts.net.