FRANKFORT, KY — The number of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky has surpassed 1,000, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says.
Speaking during his daily novel coronavirus briefing Monday, the governor says the state has 54 new cases.
Beshear says one case included in his previous report was a duplicate, which means the total number of positive tests as of Monday is 1,008.
For perspective, the governor says 19,955 tests have been performed.
Beshear says 163 Kentuckians have been hospitalized so far because of COVID-19, but only about 70 are currently in hospitals.
The governor says 14 new deaths have been reported Monday. The total number of deaths connected to COVID-19 in the state now stands at 59. Among the deaths announced Monday was an 81-year-old McCracken County man.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.