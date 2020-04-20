FRANKFORT, KY — The number of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky has surpassed 3,000, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday.
During his daily COVID-19 briefing Monday afternoon, the governor said 102 new cases have been confirmed in Kentucky, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,050.
Beshear said six new coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed, bringing the total number of deaths in Kentucky linked to the virus to 154.
The governor said 263 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized because of COVID-19, and 147 are currently being treated in intensive care units.
Beshear said 1,134 people have recovered from the disease in Kentucky.
Earlier Monday, the governor recommended that Kentucky schools stay closed for the rest of the academic year. The Kentucky Department of Education says schools will continue nontraditional instruction to reach the number of instructional hours needed for the school year.
Following a conversation with @kycommissioner and @GovAndyBeshear, it's been recommended Kentucky schools do not return to in-person classes for the rest of 2019-20 year. Our schools will continue @MyNTIky in order to reach 1,062 instructional hours. More info soon. #KyEd— KY Dept of Education (@KyDeptofEd) April 20, 2020
During the governor's briefing, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman provided an update on the state's unemployment benefits program, which has been strained by the large influx of claims caused by COVID-19 closures and restrictions.
Coleman said since March 8, the system has seen twice as many unemployment claims as it saw in all of 2019. The lieutenant governor advised people who have applied already but have not received payments not to reapply or reopen their claims, because that will create more delays. Coleman said the state is working to send out information to applicants who are past the two-week waiting period for benefits, as well as working to train more unemployment insurance staff.
Coleman said the state has hired 1,000 people to work on those unemployment claims, up from a staff of 12.