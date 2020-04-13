FRANKFORT, KY — More than 100 Kentuckians have died because of the novel coronavirus, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said.
Seven new deaths were reported in Kentucky on Monday, bringing the total number of coronavirus related deaths in the state so far to 104, the governor said during his daily briefing Monday.
“104 Kentuckians; 104 too many. Let's make sure that we honor them through our actions,” Beshear said.
The governor said 87 new cases were confirmed Monday. Beshear said, taking into account some duplicate reports, that brings the total number of positive COVID-19 tests so far to 2,048.
The governor said at least 673 people in Kentucky have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 over the course of the outbreak, and 299 are currently being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals. At least 259 people have been treated in intensive care units over the course of the outbreak, and 136 are currently ICU patients.
Beshear said at least 629 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19.
While the number of cases and deaths as increased again Monday, Beshear said the situation is improving in Kentucky.
"Kentucky, you are flattening the curve," Beshear said. "You are saving lives."
The governor said: “What we are absolutely certain about when we look at the data is you are flattening the curve."
Beshear noted that Monday was the first day of testing in a partnership with Kroger. The governor noted that Kroger is performing COVID-19 testing for free, as well as providing the personnel and personal protective equipment to provide that testing.
Giving an update about the field hospital that has been set up in Louisville, Beshear said there are now 250 beds at that site, thanks to hard work of National Guard members. Beshear said the hospital can be expanded if needed.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.