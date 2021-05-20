MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — With loosened pandemic restrictions, great weather and more vaccinations, expectations for summer tourism are higher this year.
Local marinas said they are expecting more people out on the lakes this year.
Kentucky Dam Marina said it is getting more inquiries for rentals, and the majority of its boats are booked for Memorial Day weekend.
Circle of Boating manager Michael Sullivant said they are ready to move past last year.
"Last year was a little bit more of a difficult situation. Some of the boats were under a little bit of stress, mechanical-wise," said Sullivant. "COVID kind of put a lot of parts on backorder, but this year they're taking it in a whole new direction."
They expect boaters out this weekend, but a booked weekend for Memorial Day.
"We've done nothing but, over the wintertime, really prepare and rebuild the marina, to a state where we are going to be ready," said Sullivant. "Again, with the new Alohas coming in, we're definitely going to be able to compensate so many more people down here at our docks, and it's just going to be a lively scene that we are really looking forward to."
Stan Seago and his dog, Penny, love boats.
"I've got a sailboat, and it's white noise. It's so peaceful, so calm. You know, Penny loves it," said Seago. "She sits there in the cockpit with me and thinks she's running the boat."
He is looking forward to seeing more smiling faces as the state and country get back to a point of normalcy.
"You develop friendships very easily out here, and it's like every night when there's three or four boats here, there's a cookout at somebody's slip, so it's just a lot of fun," he said.
Wherever you spend Memorial Day weekend, you are encouraged to have fun while still being safe.
If you would like information about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for boating, visit the CDC's website.