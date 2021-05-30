MARSHALL COUNTY, KY-- This year's Memorial Day weekend looks much different than last year.
As the pandemic restrictions are lifting, people are heading to the lakes to enjoy the holiday.
Enjoying the water, sunshine and family time. That's what Tanner Smith is doing out on Kentucky Dam Marina. It's something he couldn't do last year because of the pandemic.
"I always like corralling up with other boats," Smith said. "And kind of hanging out with everyone, getting to know each other. And so knowing that we won't have to be wearing a mask. And COVID and everything. Everyone is kind of at ease. So we can really enjoy it."
The parking lot is full at Kentucky Dam Village marina. Last year, the park manager says no one was here for Memorial Day weekend. Now he's glad that people can get a chance to enjoy all they have to offer with limited restrictions.
Kentucky Dam Village park manager Scot Ratzlaff said people need to be able to socialize.
"This year you can actually interact with folks," Ratzlaff said. "And that's what's so awesome. It's great to hear kids laughing on the park now. People have a good time."
Loosened restrictions are also helping restaurants this weekend like 50s Cafe. Owner Stephanie Walters said they're busier than last holiday weekend. And it's only going up with capacity limits going to 75%.
"Wonderful," Walters said. "Because that's for one it's the life of your business to be able have people in here. And for 2, it just great for things to start getting back to normal."
Smith is grateful to be able to go out on the lake again.
Ratzlaff expects more people to come out to the lakes in June when all restrictions are lifted in Kentucky.