FRANKFORT, KY — "This wasn’t a 'Freedom Rally'; it was a racist exercise." That's what the Kentucky House and Senate Democratic Leadership said in a statement regarding a demonstration held at the Kentucky Capitol on Saturday.
Hundreds of protesters carried signs and flags on the state capitol in Frankfort, calling for Gov. Andy Beshear to reopen the state.
House Democratic Caucus Leader Joni Jenkins, House Caucus Chair Derrick Graham and House Caucus Whip Angie Hatton, along with Senate Democratic Caucus Leader Morgan McGarvey, Senate Caucus Chair Johnny Ray Turner and Senate Caucus Whip Dennis Parrett released the following statement:
"We strongly denounce what took place at the Capitol on Saturday. This wasn’t a 'Freedom Rally'; it was a racist exercise that cast a dark shadow on the bright example the commonwealth has set nationally over the past two months when it comes to battling the coronavirus. We also believe those legislators attending should apologize for adding legitimacy to this event and, for an afternoon, allowing our Capitol to be turned into a place of fear and hate. We believe people have a right to peacefully assemble, but reject both this message and the way it was delivered, because demonstrators put their communities and families at risk by not taking health precautions needed to keep the spread of the coronavirus down. In so many ways, this event does not represent who we are as Kentuckians. We stand with Governor Andy Beshear and his plans to re-open the economy in a safe and measured manner based on public health experts’ advice. Lastly, we also want to be clear that we do not recognize Lee Watts as the General Assembly’s chaplain. He was not hired, nor did we vote for him, and to be an organizer of this event is deeply troubling."
The Black Legislative Caucus also released a statement, saying caucus members were "appalled, but not shocked," by Saturday's rally.
The Black Legislative Caucus' full statement reads:
"We are appalled, but not shocked, by what took place at the Capitol on Saturday. It didn’t take long for those attending the so-called Freedom Rally to show their true colors, from waving Confederate flags and automatic weapons to flashing white supremacy symbols. We call on those legislators who attended to denounce these actions, and to apologize for the hurt they inflicted on their constituents, their legislative colleagues, and the commonwealth’s reputation. COVID-19 is a devastating disease, one that has hit the African-American community particularly hard, and the last thing we need is to have those infected with bigotry using it to further their hatred."