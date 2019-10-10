The Kentucky Democratic Party is suing the Kentucky State Board of Elections after 175,000 registered voters were placed on an "inactive list." The party claims placing those voters on that list infringes on their right to vote.
The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Franklin County Circuit Court.
In September, the Kentucky Democratic Party asked the board of elections to take those voters back off the inactive list.
Kentucky Board of Elections Executive Director Jared Dearing has said being on the inactive list does not disenfranchise voters. He said if a Kentuckian finds their name on the list, which is available on the Kentucky Secretary of State's Office website, all they have to do to be taken off the list is to update their voter address by Nov. 2022 or simply go vote on Election Day.
But the lawsuit claims the board's actions "undermine the integrity of the electoral process," and seeks a temporary injunction to be heard in Franklin County Circuit Court on Monday, Oct. 14. The suit asks that a temporary restraining order be issued to prevent registered voters from being separated from the master list, that the board direct county clerks and poll workers to make any needed corrections to voter addresses and "that all attempts to impose further illegal impediments upon the 175,000 registered voters to cease and desist."
Kentucky Secretary of State's Office spokeswoman Lillie Ruschell released the following statement about the lawsuit:
"Secretary Grimes continues her vote of no confidence in the Kentucky State Board of Elections and the chaos that currently exists. Secretary Grimes joins the effort in urging the Court to move swiftly to protect 175,000 Kentucky voters whose registration records have been unlawfully and inaccurately altered. During Secretary Grimes' tenure over 600,000 voters have been lawfully removed from the voter rolls and it was always done through respecting the rights of the voter, the law and with the approval of the State Board of Elections. None of these elements have been met in the State Board of Elections staff’s recent rash decision to create an inactive list."
You can read the full complaint in the document below this story.