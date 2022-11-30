FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Democrats say they’re taking the next steps in their redistricting fight.
They said Wednesday that includes asking the state’s highest court to immediately take up their lawsuit.
The suit challenges new Republican-drawn boundaries for legislative and congressional districts.
The moves to appeal come about three weeks after a circuit judge ruled the new congressional and state House maps did not violate the state constitution.
The state Democratic Party says a notice of appeal was being filed with the Court of Appeals.
In a separate motion, Democrats said they’re asking the state Supreme Court to take up the case immediately.