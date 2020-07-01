FRANKFORT, KY — Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles says he is optimistic Kentucky agriculture producers will see a much-needed economic boost with Wednesday's implementation of a new trade relationship between the United States and its neighbors to the north and south.
“As the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement begins to go in effect today, many Kentucky farm families are grateful for trade certainty among our nation’s two largest trading partners,” Commissioner Quarles said. “For our agricultural producers, the agreement modernizes and strengthens food and agriculture trade. I am grateful to President Trump and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue for understanding the importance of this agreement to our agricultural producers."
The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement begins a new chapter for trade between the three countries. The agreement is a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement giving stable access to the Canadian and Mexican markets, providing increased growth in the U.S. economy.
The National Association of State Department of Agriculture says USMCA modernizes trade relations between the three countries by:
- Increasing market access for U.S. agriculture products, especially dairy, eggs and poultry;
- Maintaining duty-free access for U.S. agricultural products to Mexico;
- Modernizing provisions that increase transparency, advance science-based decision making and creating new mechanisms for resolving issues; and
- Supporting agricultural innovation, including commitments to enhance North American collaboration on gene editing.
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture says Kentucky exports total $29.1 billion worldwide, annually; of that total, Kentucky's exports $213 million of agriculture products to Canada and another $49 million to Mexico.
Quarles says the goal of the new agreement is to increase those numbers.
The state's agriculture department say the state will work with NASDA to ensure full implementation and enforcement of this trade agreement. Commissioner Quarles serves as NASDA's vice president.
Quarles says NASDA members and their counterparts from Canada and Mexico have also advocated for the USMCA since the signing of a tri-lateral statement during the 2017 Tri-National Accord. The U.S. will host the 2020 Tri-National Accord and celebrate progress made through the USMCA.