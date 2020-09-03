FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department of Corrections has been awarded over half a million dollars in grant funding for significant enhancements to the state's victim notification system.
The $551,000 grant funding under the federal Victims of Crime Act, a federal grant program supporting direct help services to victims and survivors of all types of crimes, will help enhance the Victim Information and Notification Everyday system platform and offer many new features for victims and victim service providers, according to Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet
These additional funds are from the VOCA grant Kentucky received in fiscal year 2019.
Beshear says in a press release Kentucky was the first state in the nation to provide automatic notifications to crime victims statewide when VINE was launched in 1996. VINE provides those who register timely and reliable custody status updates via email, phone call and text messages.
“My work as Attorney General – from arresting human traffickers and helping end the state’s SAFE kit backlog, to creating a cold case unit that seeks justice for survivors of sexual assault – taught me that when it comes to providing services to victims, they needed to have a voice,” said Gov. Beshear. “I want to thank everyone involved in making this system more victim-centered. VINE will still offer timely and potentially life-saving notifications about an offender in custody, but with the enhancements it will also help victims locate services they might need. Our state does not currently have a central database, website, or mobile application that compiles and categorizes services based on crime victimization. Enhanced VINE will provide that unified database.”
A report from the 2014 Technology Summit for Victim Service Providers says fewer than one in 10 victims of serious violent crime receive help from a victim service agency, and less than half report their experiences to the authorities.
In the release, Beshear says one of the main challenges victims face when needing support is the lack of access to a central catalog of services, which can make it difficult to find local resources, which means many victims do not know who to call for help or what kind of help they need.
“VINE has been an integral part of the criminal justice system in Kentucky for nearly 25 years,” said Corrections Commissioner Cookie Crews. “This technology can save lives and we are proud to now be able to fund much-needed enhancements.”
The Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet says VINE was created because of a tragedy.
In 1993, Mary Byron, of Louisville, was murdered on her 21st birthday by an estranged boyfriend who she thought was still in jail on rape, assault, and stalking charges.
The Cabinet says Mary's parents had asked to be notified of his release but weren't. This family tragedy was instrumental in the development of a system that would give automatic notifications for victims.
The Cabinet says VINE is the flagship product of Appriss Insights, which provides a variety of data solutions in partnership with federal, state, and local government agencies while keeping close alignment to a service for victims and survivors of crime.
The Cabinet says the state's VINE system made more than 421,000 notifications and received more than 100,000 new registrations last year.
Key features of Kentucky Enhanced VINE:
- An expanded mobile platform for a seamless web/mobile experience;
- Voice-driven phone experience (in English) for victims to search via voice prompts for a faster and more intuitive means of service;
- A heightened emphasis on confidentiality and security with the option of a password protected user account and a “quick escape” feature to quickly exit the application;
- Victims can now create a personalized watch list, allowing them to gain updated information for more than one offender at a time;
- The ‘Help Guide Me’ feature allows users to search for service providers by zip code or county as well as by type of service;
- A comprehensive service provider network will be managed and screened by the Department of Corrections, Victim Services Branch, to communicate with victims/survivors who request assistance.
The new platform will take several months to complete and Enhanced Vine is expected to launch September 2021.