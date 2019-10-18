FRANKFORT, KY -- The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will be holding a public auction on Monday, October 28 at its headquarters in Frankfort.
They will be auctioning off surplus and confiscated items.
Surplus items up for auction include four-wheel-drive Chevrolet, Ford and Dodge trucks; Yamaha all-terrain vehicles; ATV trailers; Boston Whaler boats with Mercury motors; aluminum canoes; jon boats; and more.
Confiscated items include shotguns, rifles, pistols, bows, hunting equipment and more.
Viewing for the auction begins at 8 a.m. eastern time with bidding beginning at 10 a.m. eastern time.
The auction will be held near the Salato Wildlife Education Center which is located at #1 Sportsmans Lane in Frankfort.
