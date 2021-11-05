LEBANON, Ky. (AP) — A deputy and a male suspect were both hospitalized after a shooting in central Kentucky, police said.
The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating circumstances of Thursday’s shooting involving a Marion County Sheriff’s deputy, state police said in a statement. Details of the shooting weren’t released.
The suspect was taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington and was in critical condition, police said. The deputy was taken to a Lebanon hospital and was in stable condition.
Police promised to share more details once witnesses are interviewed and facts gathered.