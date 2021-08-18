JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WSAZ) — A Kentucky sheriff's deputy has been released from the hospital after being shot in Johnson County.
The deputy was injured while responding to a domestic call Tuesday night. Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor told WSAZ the officer injured was Deputy Dennis Hutchinson. The sheriff told the NBC affiliate station that Hutchinson had a gunshot related injury on his forehead, just above his right eye. But, he has been released from the hospital and is doing well.
Authorities say a suspect, later identified as Paul Tipton, took off from the scene, but police were able to stop the vehicle near the Lawrence County, Johnson County line.
The Tipton fired allegedly shots at police and injured the deputy.
Law enforcement officers fired back and hit the Tipton several times. He was taken first to one hospital and then transferred to another, but is reportedly now in stable condition.