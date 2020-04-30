FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Distiller's Association and Kentucky Chamber of Commerce are partnering to help businesses make sure they have the hand sanitizer they need, as Phase 1 of Gov. Beshear's plan for reopening the economy begins.
The Kentucky Chamber says members of KDA have produced and donated more than 125,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to frontline workers, first responders, hospitals and health care facilities across the state.
Now several distillers are selling hand sanitizer to help with the requirements for reopening businesses.
Kentucky businesses can request hand sanitizer by filling out this request form. A local distillery that follows Food and Drug Administration guidelines will produce and label the hand sanitizer.
You can find a list of distillers selling hand sanitizer and how to order on the KDA's Kentucky Bourbon Trail website.
KDA President Eric Gregory says many distillers, especially larger companies, are still donating sanitizer to hospitals, first responders, and frontline workers on a priority basis.
Donation requests for emergency personnel can also be made through filling out this request form. Gregory also cautioned to keep hand sanitizer away from children's reach and stressed that it is for external use only, and not for consumption.