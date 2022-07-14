WEST KENTUCKY — This week, Gov. Andy Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear joined Santa Claus in Graves and Marshall counties for Christmas in July parties, bringing toys and gifts to children affected by the Dec. 10-11 tornado outbreak.
On Saturday, the Kentucky Dream Center and Relevant Church in Paducah will host their own, multi-county Christmas in July event for tornado survivors and their families.
Organizers say the event will be held in three locations: the Mayfield-Graves County Extension Office at 4200 U.S. 45 in Mayfield, at the Kentucky Opry at 88 Chilton Lane in Benton and at the court square in downtown Dawson Springs.
The Christmas in July event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at all three locations.
In a news release sent Thursday, organizers say the event will include food from Texas Roadhouse and the Mercy Chefs disaster relief group, as well as toy giveaways, games, inflatables and special guests.
The event will also focus on emotional care and support for tornado survivors and their families, the news release says.
“Our partnerships from all over Kentucky and across the nation have made this event possible,” Kentucky Dream Center Executive Director Christina Garrott said in a statement included in the news release. “We are incredibly blessed that so many people love our community. We want to offer these families support and let them know they are loved and not forgotten.”
For more information about the event, to apply to participate and to learn how you can help organizers, visit kentuckydreamcenter.org.