The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority has approved $1.3 million in state funding to support land and building development in Graves and Harrison Counties.
According to a news release from the Kentucky Governor’s Office, the money will assist in the development of a business park in Harrison County, and a speculative building in the Hickory Industrial Park in Graves County.
The$2.3 million project in Harrison County was approved for $450,000 in federal funding, and the $6.3 million speculative building project in Graves County was approved for more than $890,000 in state funding.
The Governor’s Office says this building project will provide Graves County with significant jobs and capital investment.