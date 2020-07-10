LOUISVILLE, KY - The Kentucky Department of Education has selected Jason Glass as its next education commissioner.
The department officially named him during a YouTube livestream of a special meeting Friday.
Glass said his top priorities as commissioner will be:
- Safely reopening and operating Kentucky schools during the persistence of the COVID-19 pandemic;
- Engaging in anti-racism and equity work, which is needed nationwide, not just in Kentucky; and
- Managing the budgetary fallout of the economic downturn prompted by COVID-19.
Glass said today, “I am so incredibly grateful to the board for this opportunity to serve the Commonwealth and I am excited to embark on this effort to improve the future for all of Kentucky’s children. Kentucky has given so much to me in a quality public education experience – the opportunity for a world-class university experience and a start to my professional career in the state."
Glass grew up in Brandenburg, KY, and attended the University of Kentucky where he earned a bachelor's degree in political science and history, a master's in political science and a master's in education.
He moved to Colorado where he held several positions with that state's department of education. Glass later became Iowa's director of education, a position he held for 2 1/2 years.
He returned to Colorado in 2013 where he became superintendent of Eagle County Public Schools, then of Jeffco Public Schools in the Denver area. In 2016, President Barack Obama nominated him to the National Board for Education Sciences.
Glass says he is a third-generation Kentucky educator, demonstrating a personal family commitment to the field.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reacted to the news on his Facebook page: