FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's education commissioner has submitted his resignation.
The move hands new Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear what he wanted as he reshapes the top levels of the education system to reflect his distaste for charter schools.
The state's newly reorganized state school board accepted Wayne Lewis' conditional resignation on Thursday at a special meeting.
Beshear set Lewis' removal in motion on Tuesday, when he disbanded the Kentucky Board of Education and then recreated it with 11 new members on his first day in office. Ten former board members promptly sued to block their removal, but state judges refused to temporarily block the new governor's executive order.
The new members include Holly Bloodworth of Murray, appointed to represent Supreme Court District 1. Bloodworth is an instructor with the Murray State University Early Elementary Education Program.
The other new state board of education members are:
— Chairman At Large David Karem
— JoAnn Adams, Supreme Court District 6
— Claire Batt, at large
— Mike Bowling, Supreme Court District 3
— Alvis Johnson, at large
— Patrice McCrary, Supreme Court District 2
— Cody Pauley Johnson, Supreme Court District 7
— Sharon Porter Robinson, Supreme Court District 4
— Lee Todd, at large
— Lu Young, Supreme Court District 5
Ex-officio members include: Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, the Education & Workforce Cabinet secretary; Allison Slone, a teacher with McBrayer Elementary School; and Aaron Thompson, the president of the Council on Postsecondary Education.