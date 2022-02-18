PADUCAH — Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively is being officially reprimanded regarding a photo of him in blackface at a Halloween party in 2002 was shared widely online in 2020. The sanctions come as some community members are pushing for nonrenewal of Shively's contract.
The formal reprimand against Shively comes from the Kentucky Education Professional Standards Board, which has a zero tolerance policy. In part, the reprimand reads: "Such racist and deplorable conduct interferes with students' ability to learn and staff's ability to teach in a safe and welcoming environment for all people." It goes on to say Shively's administrator certificate can be suspended, and the board could look into additional disciplinary action if he was to violate his probation period.
During a Paducah School Board meeting this week, Andiamo White, a parent in the district, explained why he feels Shively's contract shouldn't be renewed once it expires.
"This was something he had to go put in place, from buying the wig, the durag, the gold teeth, and the grill, the chain and everything," White said during the meeting. "This was in his heart to make fun of our culture, and that hurts me. That's why I'm here every month speaking on that. You desecrated our culture, and it was funny to you and whoever else was at that board meeting."
Shively responded to the calls for the district to move on once his contract is up.
"I would want everybody to know I listen," Shively said. "I take everybody's thoughts and feelings and reflect on them, think through them, process them. And some come to me in different ways."
Shively's Kentucky school administrator certificate will be on a five-year probation period as a result of the blackface photo. His contract is set to expire on June 30.
Shively has publicly apologized for the photo. The Paducah School Board was made aware of the photo's existence in 2019, but did not take any action. In December 2020, the board required Shively take 40 days unpaid to undergo racial sensitivity training.
You can read the full Kentucky Education Professional Standards Board order below: