FRANKFORT, KY - The Kentucky Education Association (KEA) is calling for the Kentucky State Board of Education to investigate who is behind the improper use of their school email accounts.
In a facebook post the KEA claims some teachers in the state have been receiving emails supporting Governor Matt Bevin's re-election campaign. KEA President Eddie Campbell says most school districts have appropriate use policies that prohibit school email addresses being used for political purposes. Because of those policies the teachers who are receiving the emails could be disciplined.
The post on the KEA facebook page also calls out Kentucky Commissioner of Education Dr. Wayne Lewis. The post claims Commissioner Lewis is well aware of the policies, and used the policies to discipline two teachers last year.
Governor Bevin's campaign has said they're not behind the emails.