MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County solar farm project is advancing through the approval processes. The Kentucky Electric Generation and Transmission Siting Board approved an application from McCracken County Solar LLC to build a 60-megawatt facility.
The board visited the site in July and had a formal hearing about the proposal in September. The board now says it has determined that the project will have a positive economic impact in the region.
A news release from the state board listed the following conditions and mitigation measures McCracken Solar — which is a subsidiary of Community Energy Solar LLC, based in Pennsylvania — must meet to create the solar farm near Liberty Church Road:
- Submit for review a final site layout plan upon its completion, with changes in proposed project boundaries and the location of solar facility equipment clearly indicated.
- Provide a final, project-specific construction schedule.
- Maintain, as practicable, existing vegetation between solar arrays and nearby roadways and homes.
- Plant native evergreen species as a visual buffer, particularly in adjacent areas that currently do not have vegetation.
- Cultivate at least 2 acres of pollinator-friendly species onsite.
- Develop a traffic management plan to minimize impacts and ensure safety and compliance with state and local road permit, truck weight, and other requirements.
- Limit construction activity between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
- Within one month before the start of construction, notify residents and businesses within 2,400 feet of the project boundary regarding the construction plan.
- Deploy noise suppression methods during pile driving activity that occurs within 1,500 feet of a residence or other noise-sensitive receptor.
- Implement a customer resolution program.
- File its full decommissioning plan with the siting board. The decommissioning plan must be completed at least one month before construction begins and must commit the applicant to removing all solar facility components, above and below ground (regardless of depth).
- File a bond equal to the amount necessary to carry out the decommissioning plan, naming McCracken County as a beneficiary. The bond amount shall be reviewed every five years at McCracken County Solar’s expense to provide any updates to the cost of decommissioning.
- Provide to the siting board and McCracken County Fiscal Court any transfers of ownership or control of the project.
- Follow applicable laws regarding disposal or recycling of facility equipment during operations or decommissioning.
- Provide a detailed plan to protect nearby water resources and to control erosion.
- Coordinate with the West Kentucky Wildlife Management Area to ensure noise-causing construction activities do not coincide with planned events within the WMA.
Full approval for the solar farm is still pending an OK from the local board of adjustments As Local 6 reported last week, the McCracken County Fiscal Court asked the local board to reconsider the solar farm request, which it had previously denied.
The board of adjustments initially denied it because members felt installing it wouldn't be utilizing the space for what it's zoned for, which is currently agriculture.
The board of adjustments will meet Tuesday to discuss the permit again.
Click here for more information about the county's efforts to get the proposed solar farm approved and why local leaders say it will directly affect economic development projects that could be on the way.