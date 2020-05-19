FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Employees' Health Plan has expanded COVID-19 related health care coverage for over 260,000 members throughout the state.
The Commonwealth of Kentucky Personnel Cabinet says the KEHP will cover 100 percent of inpatient and outpatient services related to COVID-19 treatment for in and out-of-network providers. Members will have zero cost share when these services are billed with COVID-19 diagnosis.
The Personnel Cabinet says this additional coverage will be applied to coronavirus testing and treatment expenses between January 1 through December 31, 2020.
Additional expanded coverage for KEHP members related to COVID-19 will include the following:
- No member cost share for all COVID-19 screening and testing.
- These services may be provided at a doctor’s office, lab, urgent treatment center, ER, hospital or through telehealth.
- Free access to telehealth medical and behavioral health services through LiveHealth Online.
- Free access to additional telehealth medical and behavioral health providers from March through June 2020.
- Automatic approval for early refills on 30-day prescriptions for maintenance medications.
- Extension of many pharmacy prior authorizations by 90 days for those set to expire between March 23 and June 30 to prevent a gap in medication therapy.
The Personnel Cabinet says the expanded coverage is from Gov. Beshear's Executive Order 2020-215 declaring a state of emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our top priority during this pandemic has been the health and safety of all Kentuckians, including our state employees, teachers and other KEHP members,” said Gov. Beshear. “This expansion removes another barrier for Kentuckians who seek treatment and testing related to COVID-19. This is a critical step in our transition to Healthy at Work.”
More information on KEHP benefits to assist members and their families during this COVID-19 state of emergency is available at kehp.ky.gov. More information about Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov.