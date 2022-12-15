Louisville Gas and Electric Co. and Kentucky Utilities Co. plan to replace four coal-fired power plants with two new natural gas plants by 2028, according to a case filing with the Kentucky Public Service Commission.
The companies are also seeking approval from the KPSC for 14 new energy efficiency programs. The plan includes building a 1,000 megawatt solar array and constructing 125 megawatts of battery storage.
While the companies claim this would reduce overall need for future generation, the Kentucky Coal Association says this move endangers the stability of the state's power grid.
“Taken together, these two plants provide almost 2,000 megawatts of power, that is enough to power almost 2 million homes,” said Tucker Davis, president of the KCA. “To put that in perspective, there are only slightly more than 2 million homes in the entire state. In effect, it is the equivalent of turning the lights out in every home in Kentucky.”
LG&E and KU President John Crockett cites cost-efficiency as another reason for this decision.
"The least-cost solution to reliably and affordably meet our customers’ energy demands now, and into the future, is to further diversify our generation fleet and offer our customers more programs to help them save energy and money," Crockett said in a press release.
The plan is consistent with PPL's, their parent company, goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The replacement strategy would result in a nearly 25% reduction in CO2 emissions from existing levels, according to the release.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates in 2021, CO2 emissions from burning coal for energy accounted for about 20% of total energy-related CO2 emissions and for nearly 60% of total CO2 emissions from the electric power sector.
Buildup of CO2 emissions cause the natural greenhouse gas effect to go into overdrive, trapping heat in the atmosphere. Rising global temperatures worsen natural disasters, contribute to rising sea levels, harm wildlife, among other effects. Increased CO2 levels also contribute to ocean acidification, which harms marine life and food supply to humans.
LG&E and KU have requested approval from the KPSC by Oct. 1, 2023.