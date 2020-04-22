FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced all drive-thru COVID-19 testing at sites in partnership with Kroger will now be open to anyone who wants to be tested.
One of those Kroger Little Clinic drive-thru testing sites is at West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah. Testing is available at that site through Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day. Those who wish to be tested must make an appointment. To register to be tested at WKCTC, click here or call 1-888-852-2567.
The other Kroger affiliated drive-thru locations open this week are in Madisonville, Somerset and Pikeville.
Beshear said new drive-thru locations will open next week in Owensboro, Bowling Green, Louisville and Lexington. Those sites will open starting Monday.
Beshear also announced that, starting Monday, Kentucky will begin the first phase of gradually reopening health care services that have been suspended due to the outbreak. Beshear said the first services to resume will include diagnostic radiology and non-urgent, emergent in-person office and ambulatory visits.
The governor said the state will then move toward broader opening of elective procedures. Beshear said the patient experience will be different than before as services reopen. He said scheduling of medical appointments will be "entirely different" and "the new regular waiting room is your car."
Beshear announced 196 new cases have been confirmed in Kentucky, bringing the total number of positive COVID-19 test results in Kentucky top 3,373. The governor said state officials believe cases are plateaued in Kentucky.
To date, 36,075 COVID-19 tests have been given in Kentucky. The governor said on Wednesday that 301 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized because of the virus, and 161 are currently being treated in intensive care units.
Beshear said 1,311 Kentuckians have recovered from the illness.
The Kroger drive-thru testing sites are not the only locations where COVID-19 testing is available in the Local 6 area. For more information about other testing sites, click here.