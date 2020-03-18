FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department for Community Based Services is extending the certification period for people who receive public assistance as part of the state's response to the novel coronavirus and the economic impact of the outbreak.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced that decision during a news conference Wednesday afternoon. Beshear said all public assistance will be extended for all recipients for three months. The governor said recipients whose public assistance certification period would have ended in May will not have to reapply until August, for example, and those who would have to reapply in June will not have to until September. The extension includes SNAP (the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), Medicaid, the Kentucky Transitional Assistance Program and the State Supplementation Program.
The governor's office also says job search, work and participation requirements are temporarily suspended for childless, able-bodied adults who receive benefits from SNAP, the Kentucky Works Program and the Child Care Assistance Program.
For more information about Kentucky's public assistance programs, visit benefind.ky.gov or call the Department for Community Based Services at 1-855-306-8959. For Medicaid specifically, call 855-459-6328 to reach the Kentucky Healthcare customer service line, or contact an "application assister" through the Kentucky Health Benefit Exchange website.
Kentucky childcare facilities are set to close by Friday. Because of the mandatory closure, Beshear said the state is working with federal partners to continue payments to the Child Care Assistance Program for families who qualify. Beshear said the state will cover co-payments for that program that would normally be paid by families. For more information about that program, click here.
As of Tuesday evening, there were 35 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in Kentucky, as well as a New York state resident who was tested in Lexington.
Kentuckians with coronavirus questions can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. Beshear has said the hotline is for those who are well, but nervous. That way, Kentuckians can learn the answers to their questions without overwhelming health care facilities.
To see the latest updates on COVID-19 from the state, click here. The state is advising Kentuckians to review that website before calling the hotline, due to the high number of calls the line is receiving. For more information about if and when you should seek care if you suspect you have the virus, click here.