Fall Wildfire season is beginning in Kentucky, bringing restrictions about when and where you can have fires.
From Oct. 1 through Dec. 15, residents cannot burn between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if they are within 150 ft. of any woodlands, brush, dry grass, or other flammable materials.
For more information about Kentucky's Fall Fire Season, visit the UK Department of Forestry and Natural Resources website, here.
Additionally, several local counties have already instated their own burn bans due to current moderate-drought conditions.
Kentucky
- Ballard County
- Carlisle County
- Crittenden County
- Graves County
- Livingston County
- Lyon County
- McCracken County
- Marshall County
- Benton
Illinois
- Alexander County: Tamms Fire/Rescue says a burn advisory is in place for the Sandusky, Elco, Tamms area.
- Franklin County
- Hardin County
- Massac County
- Pope County
- Pulaski County
- Saline County
- Union County
Missouri
- Cape Girardeau County
- Perry County
- Scott County
- New Madrid County: The ban is in place for Sikeston, Morehouse, Matthews, Portageville, Risco, Lilbourn and Gideon.
Burn bans are ordered by county judge-executives. Typically, burn bans restrict residents from burning leaves or brush, open-pit or charcoal grilling, making campfires and bonfires, burning trash, and — in many cases— using fireworks.
Remember, you could face fines for violating a burn ban.
Editor's note: this story was first published on Sept. 30 and has since been updated.