FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky families at 130% of the Federal Poverty Guideline or below are invited to apply for one-time assistance with their cooling costs through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Subsidy.
According to a Monday release from Community Action Kentucky, applications for the benefit are being accepted until June 2 and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The benefit amount awarded is calculated on on a case-by-case basis, CAK explained, but ranges from $38 to $200. It's paid directly to the electric company.
According to the release, applicants can contact their local Community Action outreach office for specific application instructions or questions.
If you're interested in applying, you will be required to submit the following documentation with your application:
- Proof of Social Security Number or permanent residence for each member of the household
- Proof of all household's income from the preceding month
- Most current electric bill, statement from your landlord if electric expenses are included in your rent or statement from your utility company if you participate in a pre-pay electric program
- The account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill.
Community Action Kentucky offers numerous services to community members across the country, and has outreach offices in all 120 Kentucky counties.
According to their website, some of the services they provide include: workforce development, transportation, housing, senior support, youth enrichment, early childhood education, family advocacy, and more.
To find your local Community Action office or learn more about CAK, click here.