PADUCAH — While we are in the middle of a COVID-19 pandemic, people are still battling other illnesses like HIV.
That is why the University of Kentucky's Kentucky Finding Cases Department held an HIV and hepatitis C testing site Saturday afternoon.
More than a dozen people stopped by Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Paducah Saturday.
Venishia McGregor is the community health outreach worker manager responsible for the event, serving McCracken, Graves and Hickman counties.
"We know that we're experiencing COVID, and that's something that everyone is fearful of, but this has been going on since the 80s, and we just want to make sure that they know they could get tested at any time," said McGregor. "They need to know what's going on, so that way if something happens they can link to the right people."
McGregor said the event was inspired by COVID-19 drive-thru testing. Her church provided the space for the event. The free tests take about 15 minutes.
Tomica Alexander got tested Saturday. Alexander said her friend told her it was available and she should go for it.
"Cause you never know what you may come in contact with," said Alexander.
McGregor said HIV shows a higher risk within minority groups.
"It is a pretty high percentage. It's mainly in the minorities, so men who have sex with men, African Americans, Latin, Latinos and also African American women," said McGregor.
She said it is important that people take advantage of this testing.
"We want to make sure we reach out to everybody no matter age, sexual orientation, no matter what, we want to reach out to everybody. You will see a lot more of us in the future," said McGregor.
For more information on how you can get tested, call Heartland Cares at 270-933-1954 to reach McGregor directly.
The Graves County Health Department was also there to provide assistance and educate people about the harm prevention programs available.