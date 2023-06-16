New regulation changes that will help allow fishers experiment ways to best catch invasive carp: That's what the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission met Friday to discuss.
The regulation charges allow for the establishment of a program allowing commercial fishers to use special gear and methods to harvest large numbers of invasive carp affecting Kentucky waterways.
That was not the only decision made in the meeting either.
Special mentored hunts are now allowed on the department's three conservation camp properties, and wild pig hunting is no longer allowed.
The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 29.
To watch the meeting in full, visit the department's YouTube channel. For more information on the commission's meeting dates and for meeting overviews, visit fw.ky.gov.