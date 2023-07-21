FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, July 22.
Flags will be at half-staff in honor of a Kentucky 1 Class Navy Seaman, Elmer P. Lawrence, who was killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Lawrence was 25 years old, and he was from Park City, Kentucky. He died aboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma on December 7, 1941. Lawrence's remains were identified on February 1, 2021.
Lawrence is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Punchbowl, but a rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been found.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 22, at the Shiloh General Baptist Church in Smith's Grove, Kentucky. His burial will be held at Shiloh Cemetery after the service.