FRANKFORT, KY — Flags at all state buildings will be lowered to half staff Saturday in honor of a Kentucky sailor who was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, but whose remains were only identified in December.
Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered that flags will be lowered to half staff from sunrise to sunset on May 29 in honor of Navy Seaman 2nd Class Howard S. Magers.
The sailor from Merry Oaks, Kentucky, was only 18 years old when he was killed during the Pearl Harbor attack on Dec. 7, 1941. He was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma. The ship was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when it sustained multiple torpedo hits and quickly capsize. The attack caused the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Magers.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says Magers' remains were recovered, but they could not be identified at the time. To identify him, scientists preformed dental and anthropological analysis of his remains, as well as DNA analysis.
Magers' remains will be interred in Smiths Grove on Saturday.
His name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, along with the others who are missing from WWII. The DPAA says a rosette will be placed next to his name to show he is accounted for.
Beshear encourages businesses, organizations, individuals and government agencies to join the in the tribute to Magers by lowering their flags as well.