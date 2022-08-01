Weather Alert

...Heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees expected this week... Potentially dangerous heat indices are expected today through Wednesday, east of a line from Mount Vernon, Illinois, to Cairo, to Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Afternoon heat indices will reach around 100 degrees today, and 100 to 105 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. Keep yourself hydrated by drinking plenty of water, and stay inside or take breaks in air-conditioned rooms if you can. Be mindful to not leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles, and check up on relatives and neighbors when possible.