FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky will receive up to 300 donated travel trailers from Louisiana to shelter people displaced by flooding that ravaged parts of Appalachia.
The governors of both states made the announcement Wednesday.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the first 65 donated trailers are being transported this week to eastern Kentucky. He says more trailers will be sent to the region in phases.
The trailers will be placed away from flood zones but near areas devastated by floodwaters.
Louisiana’s assistance comes as Kentucky officials try to arrange intermediate housing for families whose homes washed away or were inundated with water and mud.
