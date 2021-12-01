The state of Kentucky is getting more than $18 million in federal aid to help residents who've fallen behind on their water bill payments.
The federal Low Income Household Water Assistance Program will help people how are at risk of having their water service disconnected or who have already been disconnected. Kentuckians can begin applying for the assistance on Dec. 1.
“Every Kentuckian deserves access to fresh drinking water,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “We are pleased to announce this funding that will provide Kentuckians in need some relief by helping them continue to access critical water services.”
The payments will be made directly to water companies to cover delinquent bills, past-due charges, fees and taxes for drinking water and wastewater services, the governor's office says.
Beshear's office says the temporary water assistance program will continue through September 2023 or until the funds run out.
The program is being administered through Kentucky’s Community Action Agencies. To apply, contact your local Community Action Agency. To find the nearest agency to you, click here.