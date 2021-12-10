FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky is getting $5.3 million in federal dollars to boost its tourism industry.
The money will go to “destination marketing organizations and tourism regions,” according to a release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office.
Beshear said tourism is important to the state’s economic growth. The funding will go to the state’s Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet.
The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act’s program for tourism and recreation.
The governor’s office said tourism is an $8.9 billion industry in Kentucky.
Earlier this year, the governor’s office announced $5 million in tourism funding from the federal CARES Act. The state also received an additional $2.8 million from the CARES Act to support economic growth of the tourism industry, the governor’s office said.