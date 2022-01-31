FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky will receive more than $1.5 million from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program to help people in need pay their heating and cooling bills, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday.
The money is the first installment of a five-year investment of $500 million in LIHEAP provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that President Joe Biden signed into law in November.
“This assistance is the latest form of support to help our Kentucky families pay for critical bills,” Beshear said Monday. “Eligible households will receive vital support to help them stay safe and healthy, something that becomes even more important during the harshest weather months. No one should have to make the tough choices about which bills to pay, and this program is in place to safely and reliably warm and cool the homes of Kentuckians in greatest need.”
To be eligible for LIHEAP assistance, applicants cannot have liquid resources of greater than $2,000, unless a member of their household has a catastrophic illness. If that is the case, the applicant can have as much as $4,000 in liquid assets — if those assets are used for medical and living costs.
For more information about eligibility requirements or to apply for LIHEAP assistance in Kentucky, visit the Kentucky LIHEAP website or call 1-866-674-6327.