The state of Kentucky is receiving more than $5.8 million to expand high-speed, reliable internet. It's part of the federal Internet for All program.
The funding will go toward the identification of unserved and underserved regions, increasing capacity of Kentucky's Broadband Office and asset mapping to identify existing activities that support the project's goal and identify gaps in access, affordability and adoption.
The two federal programs that support the grant funding were established by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
In a statement about the grant funding sent Thursday morning, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said the funding will help Kentucky's state government address internet coverage gaps in the commonwealth.
“Our economy is increasingly driven by access to the internet and rural America is no different. For too many rural Kentuckians, though, broadband access is expensive or, for many, unavailable,” McConnell said. “I supported the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in part because it promises to make landmark investments in the Commonwealth’s rural broadband capacity. Today’s grant announcement is the first step to bringing affordable, reliable digital access to every corner of our state.”