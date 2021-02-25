FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky is getting $195.5 million in federal aid for child care, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced during a news briefing Thursday.
Coleman said the money is being provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Ecnonomic Security, or CARES, Act and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021.
The money will be used for things like sustainment payments for regulated child care programs, paying the cost of fingerprint background checks for child care providers, training and technical assistance for employees on safe and healthy work environments, and the cost of parent copayments for families who benefit from subsidies.
“We are in the process of building a child care system that works for every Kentucky family, and this is a huge step toward reaching our future goals," Coleman said.