(WLWT) — It's tough to sell Girl Scout cookies during the pandemic. So, scouts in Kentucky took their surplus inventory and donated it.
The pandemic put a halt to an annual sweet treat.
"It kind of shut down our cookie sale mid-way and our sales, so we have lots of cookies left,” said Carolyn McNerney, product sales director for Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road
Girl Scouts in northern Kentucky are giving back in a big way, donating 8,000 boxes to different social service organizations and 3,000 to senior living facilities.
Throughout the day, people stopped by to pick up cookies to take to their teams.
"The agencies that have shown up have just been so grateful and so thankful that we were able to help them out at a time in need and just to put a smile on people's faces,” McNerney said.
The Girl Scouts say they'll donate any excess cookies to local police and fire stations.