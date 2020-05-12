KENTUCKY -- Kentucky's nonprofit sector is rallying to raise money for nonprofits in our community with the 2020 Kentucky Gives Day.
The Kentucky Gives website says Kentucky Gives Day brings charities and Kentuckians together for a powerful day of action and philanthropy.
Donations can help your favorite nonprofits power through this difficult time.
These are the local organizations that you can donate to:
- Paducah Lifeline Ministries
- Yeiser Art Center
- Casa of Graves County and Southwest Kentucky
- Friends of Land Between the Lakes
As of the morning of May 12, there have been 1,053 donors and over $179,000 raised for 160 organizations.
You can donate on the Kentucky Gives website.