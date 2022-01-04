FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Republican legislative leaders are signaling they want to wrap up redistricting work quickly.
Senate and House redistricting bills introduced Tuesday are scheduled to be reviewed in committees Wednesday.
House GOP leaders unveiled new maps for the chamber’s 100 districts last week. Senate Republican leaders waited until Tuesday to reveal plans for redrawing boundaries for Kentucky’s six congressional and 38 Senate districts.
Republicans on Tuesday answered one of the key questions looming over redistricting — what they would do with the 3rd Congressional District. It’s the only U.S. House seat from Kentucky that’s held by a Democrat. GOP Senate President Robert Stivers told reporters the Louisville-area 3rd District would not undergo substantial changes. The seat is now held by Democratic Rep. John Yarmuth, the influential chairman of the House Budget Committee. Yarmuth announced last fall that he won’t seek reelection. Democrats are favored to retain the seat, in one of the few Democratic strongholds left in Kentucky, though the GOP has held it in the past.
Under the proposed new map, most of Jefferson County — which includes Louisville — would remain in the 3rd District. An eastern sliver of the county would be placed in the 2nd District, which is represented by Republican Rep. Brett Guthrie.
GOP leaders hope to send the measures to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear by Saturday. The once-a-decade task reshapes the maps in response to shifting population trends across Kentucky.
