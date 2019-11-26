FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov.-elect Andy Beshear’s administration has announced plans for his inauguration celebration and swearing-in next month.
Beshear and Lt. Gov.-elect Jacqueline Coleman will be sworn in at the state Capitol on Dec. 10.
The events include an inaugural breakfast reception at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History followed by a worship service at First Christian Church. The inaugural parade at the Capitol will begin at 10 a.m. EST, and Beshear will be sworn in at 2 p.m.
A grand march presenting the new governor and lieutenant governor will begin at 8 p.m., and two inaugural balls will run from 9 p.m. to midnight.
A news release from Beshear’s transition team says all inaugural events including the balls will be free and open to the public.
The public inaugural events list from the release is as follows (all events are listed in Eastern Time, and events marked with an asterisk will air on KET):
7:30 a.m. – Inaugural Breakfast Reception, Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History
The reception, hosted by the citizens of Frankfort, is open to all inaugural visitors. The museum will offer light breakfast foods and beverages, as well as access to the museum’s seasonal exhibitions. Visitors may tour the museum, including the Hall of Governors, and learn more about the history of the Kentucky governor’s office.
8:30 a.m. – Inaugural Worship Service, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
Kentuckians are invited to participate in the worship service – a nondenominational ceremony offering solemn preparation for the day’s events.
*10 a.m. to noon – Inaugural Parade
Kentucky educators will serve as grand marshals, including 2020 Kentucky Teacher of the Year Erin Ball of Georgetown Middle School in Scott County, and 2019 National Education Association Education Support Professional of the Year Matthew Powell of Graves County Central Elementary School.
The traditional inaugural parade will begin at High St. at the Old Governor’s Mansion and will conclude in front of the Capitol. Gov. Beshear and Britainy Beshear and their children, Will and Lila, will join Lt. Gov. Coleman, husband Chris O’Bryan and their children, Will, Nate and Emma in open horse-drawn carriages provided by the Kentucky Horse Park.
1 p.m. – Inaugural Prelude, Capitol Steps
Musicians from across Kentucky will perform, including:
- 202nd Army Band, Kentucky National Guard; Chief Warrant Officer Gregory Stepp, director
- Harlan Boys Choir; Marilyn Schraeder and Marybeth Christman, directors
- Northern Pulaski Middle School Honors Choir; June Correll, director
- Louisville Eastern High School Chamber Singers; Lori J. Knapke, director
*2 p.m. – Swearing-in Ceremony,Capitol Steps
Seating is available for the public, and visitors may line up along the Capitol’s grand front steps to witness the ceremony.
The ceremony will be emceed by Kentucky educators Cathy Carter, Scott Collier and Laura Hartke, and will feature musical performances by Patricia Mathison, Jason Clayborn, Christian Bishop, the Harlan Boys Choir and Linkin’ Bridge.
Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. will swear in Gov. Beshear and Justice Michelle M. Keller of the Kentucky Supreme Court will swear in Lt. Gov. Coleman.
Immediately following Swearing-in Ceremony – State Capitol Open House
Kentuckians are welcome to tour the “people’s house” and enjoy the beautiful decorations prior to the evening’s celebrations. Winners of Mrs. Beshear’s Team Kentucky poster contest will be recognized at this time. For poster contest details, click here.
*8 p.m. – Grand March, Capitol Rotunda
The Grand March is a formal presentation of the governor, lieutenant governor and other constitutional officers, who will be sworn in Jan. 6. The Louisville Orchestra, led by music director Teddy Abrams, will provide music for the Grand March. Attire for this event is black tie optional. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
9 p.m. to Midnight – Inaugural Balls, Capitol Grounds
Gov. Beshear invites Kentuckians to celebrate on Capitol grounds in two side-by-side inaugural balls adjacent to the Capitol. The parties will be catered by Kentucky State Parks and will serve some of the Commonwealth’s favorite foods. Attire for this event is black tie optional. Doors open at 8:30 p.m.