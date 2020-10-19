FRANKFORT, KY -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says Monday Oct. 19 was the highest number of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.
The state reported 647 new cases of COVID-19. The positivity rate sits at 4.97%.
"When numbers go up like this, so do hospitalizations, so do people in the ICU and so do deaths," Beshear said.
Kentucky Public Health Commissioner, Steven Stack gave an update on the COVID-19 vaccine.
He says the vaccine will first be distributed to specific groups and people once it is approved. It will take time to have the vaccine widely available.
Beshear says he is "very confident" that vaccinations will begin in early 2021. He said he "would not be surprised" if it began in December.
Beshear says Kentucky's travel advisory will be updated.
"There's going to be some extra information on there, remember it is an advisory, not a ban,' Beshear said.
Beshear also urged people to wear masks and support others who are wearing their masks.