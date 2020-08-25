FRANKFORT, KY -- At a COVID-19 update today, Kentucly Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced the "Last Mile" internet service project. The goal of this is to provide internet service for low income students.
"In an effort to address the digital divide in Kentucky, I'm announcing an $8 million investment to help reduce the monthly cost for low income payments to pay for Internet access for every K-12 student in Kentucky," Coleman said.
More details on the "Last Mile" internet service plan can be found here.
According to the White House's report, the state is moving from the red COVID-19 zone to the yellow COVID-19 zone.
This comes, as Beshear says the state's positivity rate has increased as of late.
"That's a good thing, and you''ll see, today's positivity rate is crept up and so we may bounce back up."
Beshear continued to urge people to wear masks and says that is the reason for the change in COVID-19 zone changes. He also says that the Trump administration supports the mask mandate Beshear has put in place.