FRANFORT, KY -- At a COVID-19 briefing today, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $4.7 million in Delta Regional Authority grants for Western Kentucky Communities.
Beshear says this will help with broadband upgrades in Henderson and Hopkins Counties, it will provide upgrades to the Trigg County Hospital and software engineering training in Paducah.
He says this is going to help Western Kentucky when we the area is "out of COVID."
Beshear said the state has seen 406 new cases today. The statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 61,917.