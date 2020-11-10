FRANFORT, KY -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday the state saw 2,120 new cases of COVID-19. That's the highest number of new cases on a Tuesday since the pandemic began and the 5th highest number of new cases in a day as well.
"This thing is spreading, it's spreading really fast and we need your help," Beshear said. "The real damage and devastation of this virus we don't really fully know yet."
Beshear also spoke about Thanksgiving during the ongoing pandemic.
"We are seeing spread and we are seeing the resulting loss happening more at family and social gatherings than anywhere else right now," Beshear said.
He also said those who travel for the holiday are putting people at risk.
The state has now seen 124,606 total cases.
The state's positivity rate is 7.68%.
14 new deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported throughout the state.