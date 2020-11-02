FRANKFORT, KY -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the COVID-19 report for Monday is 'staggering' as the state saw 1,032 new COVID-19 cases, the highest case count for a Monday since the pandemic began.
Beshear said that COVID-19 "red zone" counties throughout the state need to follow the red zone reduction recommendations. They can be found below.
- Employers should allow employees to work from home when possible
- Government offices that do not provide critical services need to operate virtually
- Reduce in-person shopping; order online or pickup curbside as much as possible
- Order take-out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars
- Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce the mask mandate and other guidelines
- Reschedule, postpone or cancel public events
- Do not host or attend gatherings of any size
- Avoid non-essential activities outside your home
Beshear says following these recommendations will slow the spread.
Kentucky has now seen 109,670 total cases of COVID-19 and a total of 1,492 deaths since the pandemic began.
The state's positivity rate rose to 6.25% Monday.