FRANKFORT, KY -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the COVID-19 report for Monday is 'staggering' as the state saw 1,032 new COVID-19 cases, the highest case count for a Monday since the pandemic began.

Beshear said that COVID-19 "red zone" counties throughout the state need to follow the red zone reduction recommendations. They can be found below. 

  • Employers should allow employees to work from home when possible
  • Government offices that do not provide critical services need to operate virtually
  • Reduce in-person shopping; order online or pickup curbside as much as possible
  • Order take-out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars
  • Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce the mask mandate and other guidelines
  • Reschedule, postpone or cancel public events
  • Do not host or attend gatherings of any size
  • Avoid non-essential activities outside your home

Beshear says following these recommendations will slow the spread.

Kentucky has now seen 109,670 total cases of COVID-19 and a total of 1,492 deaths since the pandemic began.

The state's positivity rate rose to 6.25% Monday. 

