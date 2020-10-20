FRANKFORT, KY -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says Tuesday's COVID-19 report is 'grim' as cases throughout the state continue to rise.
"Today's COVID report is grim," said Beshear. "It's grim because it shows that we are not just continuing in our third escalation, but this one is now probably, the second most worrisome escalation that we have seen."
Beshear says as cases continue to rise throughout the state, mask enforcement will take place, he did not specify how enforcement will be handled.
"Yes, we are going to be out there doing enforcement, but we are never going to have enough people out there to get, truly the amount of people doing the right things we need," Beshear said.
Tuesday's COVID-19 report had the fourth highest total of positive cases with 1,312.
"Yesterday we had the highest Monday ever, today is the highest Tuesday ever and it's the highest by 258 cases," Beshear said.
The state's positivity rate is also over 5%. It's the highest it has been since August 25th.
"We are seeing virtually all of our numbers escalating," Beshear said. "This tells us, it's real, and it tells us it could surge in a way that is forcing us to make preparations as a state."
Beshear says the state's response to the virus is urgent, as people throughout the state continue to die as a result of COVID-19. 16 of which were reported Tuesday.